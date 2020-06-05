Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NUO opened at $15.23 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

