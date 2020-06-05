Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

