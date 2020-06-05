Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NNY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

