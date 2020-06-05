Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years.

NAN opened at $13.47 on Friday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

