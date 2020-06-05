Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMT opened at $13.16 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

