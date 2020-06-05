NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JEMD)

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.