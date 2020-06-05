Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

