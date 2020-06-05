Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAZ opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.68.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.