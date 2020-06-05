Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Nucor has raised its dividend by an average of 1,132.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 94.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

