NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

