Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.92.

NOC opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.49. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

