Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.95

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.95 and last traded at $185.36, with a volume of 494500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.37.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,646 shares of company stock worth $4,668,785 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nordson by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

