Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

