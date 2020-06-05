NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

