Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading 6.4% Higher

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.33 and last traded at $92.85, 545,656 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 746,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,074,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 28,510 shares worth $2,040,623. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

