Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

