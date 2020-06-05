Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.20.
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
