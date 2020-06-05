New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 338.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

