Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.75

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €71.75 ($83.43) and last traded at €71.70 ($83.37), with a volume of 27096 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.30 ($81.74).

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.69 ($58.94).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.52.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

