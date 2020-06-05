Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Gartner (NYSE:IT) Share Price

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a news impact score of -2.03 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Gartner’s analysis:

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.