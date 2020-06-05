Needham & Company LLC Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $38.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOMO. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 25,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,328. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $882.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.13.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.