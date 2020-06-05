Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €230.00 ($267.44) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €215.92 ($251.07).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

