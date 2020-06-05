Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.72, approximately 5,264,673 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,790,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.