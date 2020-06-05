Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,326 shares of company stock valued at $84,168,549. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $210.35 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $224.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.35, a P/E/G ratio of 391.72 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

