Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in National Grid by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in National Grid by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

