Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has trended extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a coverage optimism score of -4.66 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Moody’s’ score:

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $276.03 on Friday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,852 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,701. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.