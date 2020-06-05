Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 344 ($4.53) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 319.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($116,022.10). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

