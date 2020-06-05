Modine Manufacturing Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:MOD opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $278.00 million, a P/E ratio of -144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

