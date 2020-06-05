Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,099,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

