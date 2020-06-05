Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,466 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,466 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

HPE opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

