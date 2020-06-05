Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Rollins worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,560,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

