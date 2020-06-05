Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

