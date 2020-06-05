Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

