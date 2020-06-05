Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,695,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

