Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

