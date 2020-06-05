Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.07 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,889 shares of company stock worth $3,667,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

