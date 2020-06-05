Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.03 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 352,665 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.64.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $1,720,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,340 shares of company stock valued at $19,907,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

