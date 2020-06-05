Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,009 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 250.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,350,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $310.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $319.28. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.53.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

