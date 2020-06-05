Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Corning worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GLW stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

