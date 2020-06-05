Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

