Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 36,703 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 966,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Several research firms have commented on O. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.