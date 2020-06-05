Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 11,417 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

