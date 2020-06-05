MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MITEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.66. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

