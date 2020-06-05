Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 674,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

