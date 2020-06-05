Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

