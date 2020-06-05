Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
