Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,738 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Cfra cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

