MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.5% annually over the last three years.

MFV opened at $5.34 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

