MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE:CMU opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

