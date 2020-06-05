MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

