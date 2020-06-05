Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $9.14 on Friday, reaching $849.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,075. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $728.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

