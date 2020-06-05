Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

